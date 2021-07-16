Area Sports Briefs: July 17

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

ROX TOP LARKS

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Bismarck Larks opened up a four-run lead early.

But St. Cloud rallied for a 10-5 Northwoods League victory on Friday night. The division-leading Rox got homers from Otto Kemp and Caleb Ricketts in gaining a split in the two-game series.

Drew Beazley’s two-out RBI single in the second put the first run on the board for the Larks.

Khalid Collymore opened the third with a single, stole second and came home to make it 2-0 on Ben Teel’s double to the right-field corner. Teel came in to score the third Larks run on a wild pitch. Kamron Willman drove in the third run of the inning with a one-out single.

Kemp got the Rox on the board with a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the third. Ricketts and Connor O’Brien added two-out RBI singles to tie the game at 4-4.

Jaxon Rosencranz’s RBI single in the fourth made it a 5-4 Bismarck lead.

Kemp’s RBI double in the home half of the frame tied it at 5-5.

Ricketts gave the Rox their first lead of the game on a two-run homer in the fifth. His second of the season made it 7-5 St. Cloud.