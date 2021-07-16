Area Sports Briefs: July 17

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
ROX TOP LARKS
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Bismarck Larks opened up a four-run lead early.
But St. Cloud rallied for a 10-5 Northwoods League victory on Friday night. The division-leading Rox got homers from Otto Kemp and Caleb Ricketts in gaining a split in the two-game series.
Drew Beazley’s two-out RBI single in the second put the first run on the board for the Larks.
Khalid Collymore opened the third with a single, stole second and came home to make it 2-0 on Ben Teel’s double to the right-field corner. Teel came in to score the third Larks run on a wild pitch. Kamron Willman drove in the third run of the inning with a one-out single.
Kemp got the Rox on the board with a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the third. Ricketts and Connor O’Brien added two-out RBI singles to tie the game at 4-4.
Jaxon Rosencranz’s RBI single in the fourth made it a 5-4 Bismarck lead.
Kemp’s RBI double in the home half of the frame tied it at 5-5.
Ricketts gave the Rox their first lead of the game on a two-run homer in the fifth. His second of the season made it 7-5 St. Cloud.
The Rox made it a three-run lead in the sixth as Kemp scored on a wild pitch.
Jack Stiel’s RBI double and Bobby Goodloe’s bases-loaded walk in the seventh pushed the Rox lead to 10-5.
The Larks open a two-game home series against Willmar on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
JOHNSON PICKED FOR NATIONAL HOF
Randy Johnson and Lisa Thompson will be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
Johnson retired from Hazen in 2018 after 31 years of coaching and serving as athletic director for six years.
Johnson led Hazen to state boys track championships in 2007 and 2008 and 19 region titles. Johnson also coached girls track and boys and girls basketball at Hazen, including four region runner-up finishes in boys basketball.
Thompson has spent 32 years in Thompson, coaching volleyball, girls basketball, track and field and softball.
She led the Tommies to state volleyball titles in 1997, 1998, 2004, 2005 and 2018.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 28 in Lincoln, Neb.