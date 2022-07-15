Area Sports Briefs: July 16

GOVS TWEAK SUNDAY START TIME

The Bismarck Governors' doubleheader against Jamestown on Sunday at Municipal will start at 5 p.m.

The games were originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

MSU’S GREEN TO RUN IN WORLDS

Former Minot State sprinter Joseph Green will compete for Guam in the World Championships at the University of Oregon.

Green, who holds the Minot State D-II record in the outdoor 200 (21.74 seconds), indoor 300 (36.67), indoor 200 (2nd in 22.67), outdoor 100 (2nd in 10.76) and outdoor 400 (3rd in 49.59), will compete in the 200 prelims on Monday at Hayward Field.

Green, from Yigo, Guam, last competed in 2021-22 for the Beavers.

WOLVES INK RIVERS

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Austin Rivers to a one-year contract.

Rivers, 30, played last season for the Denver Nuggets, averaging six points points per game.

The former 2012 first-round pick out of Duke has averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds in his career for six teams.