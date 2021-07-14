Area Sports Briefs: July 15

HOMISTON RECORDS HOLE IN ONE AT O’LEARY

Lola Homiston of Dickinson recorded a hole in one on Wednesday at Tom O’Leary Golf Course during the second round of the DJGA Sam Bakken Tournament.

Holmiston aced the 111-yard hole No. 14. The witness was Regan Braun.

KALANEK NAMED LEGACY GIRLS GOLF COACH

Bill Kalanek has been named Bill Kalanek head girls golf coach at Legacy.

Kalanek has served as an assistant coach for the Sabers for the past four years. A Dickinson native, Kalanek is a graduate of Bismarck St. Mary’s and played tennis collegiately at Minnesota State-Moorhead.

He operates his own business and has supported junior golf for years in the Bismarck-Mandan community. Kalanek resides in Bismarck with his wife Karla and two golf-playing daughters, Ava and Peyton Kalanek. He serves as a board member for the Dakota Junior Golf Association and Dakota Pheasants Forever.

Kalanek replaces Perry Andrisen, who recently resigned the position.

