Area Sports Briefs: July 15

MARY GOLF EARNS ACADEMIC HONORS

For the ninth consecutive season, the University of Mary tennis team earned All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

In addition, six Marauders were named ITA Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 season. Kali Asvig, Chloe Chong, Ilona Freitag, Callie McDonald, Doaa Farouk Mohamed and Emily Needham all earned individual Scholar-Athlete status.

It was the fourth year in a row Asvig won Scholar-Athlete honors, with the other five being honored for the first time.

ITA All-Academic Team recognition is awarded to programs that have a team GPA of at least 3.20. To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must have a GPA of at least 3.50 for the academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.