 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: July 15

  • 0

MARY GOLF EARNS ACADEMIC HONORS

For the ninth consecutive season, the University of Mary tennis team earned All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

In addition, six Marauders were named ITA Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 season. Kali Asvig, Chloe Chong, Ilona Freitag, Callie McDonald, Doaa Farouk Mohamed and Emily Needham all earned individual Scholar-Athlete status.

It was the fourth year in a row Asvig won Scholar-Athlete honors, with the other five being honored for the first time.

ITA All-Academic Team recognition is awarded to programs that have a team GPA of at least 3.20. To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must have a GPA of at least 3.50 for the academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News