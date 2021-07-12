Area Sports Briefs: July 13

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

FEENEY NAMED TO ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Cade Feeney has been named to the D1Baseball.com Freshman All-America second team.

The North Dakota State right-hander, who went 8-1 with a 3.23 earned run avearge in 69 2/3 innings, was one of 10 pitchers selected. Only true freshman could be named to the team. Feeney is a 2020 Century High graduate.

Feeney's eight wins tied for second-most in Bison history. He also was one of only four freshman to win eight games or more in NCAA Division I.

Feeney previously was named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America Team.

