Area Sports Briefs: July 13

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
FEENEY NAMED TO ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Cade Feeney has been named to the D1Baseball.com Freshman All-America second team.
The North Dakota State right-hander, who went 8-1 with a 3.23 earned run avearge in 69 2/3 innings, was one of 10 pitchers selected. Only true freshman could be named to the team. Feeney is a 2020 Century High graduate.
Feeney's eight wins tied for second-most in Bison history. He also was one of only four freshman to win eight games or more in NCAA Division I.
Feeney previously was named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America Team.
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
