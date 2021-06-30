Area Sports Briefs: July 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

PORTER THROWS 4-INNING NO-NO

Bismarck Reps pitcher Matthew Porter threw a four-inning no-hitter in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Bismarck Senators at Haaland Field.

Of the 12 outs Porter got in the 18-0 victory, 11 were by strikeout. Porter also had three RBI. Joe LaDuke went 4-4 with four runs, three RBI and a double.

The Reps won the first game 8-3.

LARKS HOSTING CAR WASH FRIDAY

The Bismarck Larks and Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler are holding the second annual Clark's Car Wash Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The car wash is free with donations encouraged. All funds raised benefit United Way. Last year, the was raised $2,070 yards and Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler donated an additional $20,000, which was donated to Bismarck Public Schools.

Larks mascots, coaches and players will be washing cars. Music and other entertainment also is planned.