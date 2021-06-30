Area Sports Briefs: July 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
PORTER THROWS 4-INNING NO-NO
Bismarck Reps pitcher Matthew Porter threw a four-inning no-hitter in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Bismarck Senators at Haaland Field.
Of the 12 outs Porter got in the 18-0 victory, 11 were by strikeout. Porter also had three RBI. Joe LaDuke went 4-4 with four runs, three RBI and a double.
The Reps won the first game 8-3.
LARKS HOSTING CAR WASH FRIDAY
The Bismarck Larks and Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler are holding the second annual Clark's Car Wash Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
The car wash is free with donations encouraged. All funds raised benefit United Way. Last year, the was raised $2,070 yards and Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler donated an additional $20,000, which was donated to Bismarck Public Schools.
Larks mascots, coaches and players will be washing cars. Music and other entertainment also is planned.
Cars should enter the ballpark parking lot from Hannifin Street, which can be accessed directly off of Front Street. Cars will be guided through the various cleaning stations. All cars will exit the parking lot near the front entrance of the ballpark on Sweet Avenue.
ALEXANDER SIGNS WITH MYSTICS
Darion Alexander of Minnewaska, Minnesota, has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play baseball for the Mystics.
Alexander can play multiple positions in the field and brings both speed and power to the plate. He hit over .400 in each of his last two high school seasons.
“Darion is from a successful travel program (MASH) that has produced a lot of great players,” BSC head coach Michael Keeran said. “We're excited to get him to Bismarck. He will make an immediate impact for us."
U-MARY SWIM TEAM HONORED
The University of Mary women's swimming team has received the Scholar All-America Team honors from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association for the spring semester.
The Marauders, coached by Leah Neiheisel, posted a grade point average of 3.53.
CHISOX ROUT TWINS
The Chicago White Sox routed the Minnesota Twins 13-3 Wednesday night.
The White Sox hit six home runs in the game, two by catcher Yasmani Grandal. Andrew Vaughn, Jose Abreu, Gavin Sheets and Brian Goodwin also went deep for the 47-32 White Sox.
The game was delayed 40 minutes by rain before the first pitch.