Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 6

MYSTICS’ HOVE HONORED IN MON-DAK

Kaity Hove of Bismarck State College has been named the Mon-Dak conference women’s basketball player of the week.

Hove, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard from Trenton, shot 52 percent from the field and scored 40 points to go along with 21 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in helping BSC post three victories against Arizona junior college teams last week.

HOT-SHOOTING MYSTICS EDGE ROYALS

Bismarck State's men's basketball team edged above .500 for the first time this season with a hard-fought 80-73 victory over the Lake Region State Royals.

With Bismarck State clinging to a 70-67 lead, the Mystics rolled off a 10-6 run over the final two minutes to seal their eighth victory against seven losses.

The Mystics shot 51.7 percent from the floor, including a flat 50 percent from three-point range (11-22) to overcome a 23 to 14 edge in Lake Region State's favor at the free throw line.

Five players made it into double figures for the Mystics, with Garrick Baines taking home the team lead in scoring with 16 points, Jayden Bernard and Deonte' Martinez locking up at 12 points apiece, and Seth Nelson and Alex Huber each potting 11.

Bismarck State's win, which avenged a 74-63 loss from the first game the two teams played in early November, was despite a dominant performance by Lake Region's Clarence Daniels.

Daniels, who had a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench the first time the two teams met, was even more dominant in this matchup. The sophomore notched 28 rebounds and a ridiculous 19 rebounds in the loss.

Daniels was joined in double figures by Carson Henningsgard (13 points) and D'Sean Larkins (13 points).

MYSTICS BLOW OUT LAKE REGION

Bismarck State's women's basketball team kept pace with North Dakota State College of Science at the top of the Mon-Dak standings by blowing out Lake Region State, 64-35, in their first game of 2022.

Kaity Hove, who dominated in Bismarck State's games down in Arizona, chalked up 21 points to lead all scorers in Bismarck's 12th straight win. Hove added five rebounds, four assists, and four steals with only two turnovers.

Sam Oech joined Hove as the only other player in the game to break double digits, popping in 10 points on four of eight shooting.

Reile Payne was Bismarck's leading rebounder, grabbing 10 boards as the Mystics out-rebounded the Royals 43-35, including a 17-10 edge on the offensive glass.

Josie Flaten had nine points for Lake Region State in the loss. Laura Ribo had six points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, but turned the ball over ten times as the Royals committed 26 turnovers.

Matisyn Moses was second on the Royals in scoring with eight points.

Bismarck returns to action Monday as they front a double-header with the men against Dakota College at Bottineau. The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0