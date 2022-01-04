Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 5

KITTNER, LITTLE, NELSON HONORED

Danny Kittner, Luke Little and Logan Nelson were named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 team, which honors the top scholar-athletes in NCAA Division II football.

Kittner was a first-team selection at wide receiver, while Nelson and Little earned D2Football.com Squad list recognition at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.

U-Mary was the only Northern Sun program to earn multiple selections to the Elite 100 list. Nine NSIC players were tabbed.

The Elite 100 was selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches, media and sports information directors around the country.

Kittner and Little were also named to The College Football Network All-American D-2 team, with Kittner on the first team and Little the second team.

The Marauders led the nation in passing yards with 356.6 per game. Nelson led the nation with 337.7 yards passing per game. Kittner topped all NCAA divisions in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,723) and was third in TD catches (18). Little led all NCAA divisions with 20 touchdown receptions.

Kittner was also named a first-team All-American by the AP, AFCA and D2CCA.

