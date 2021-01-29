Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MARAUDERS PICK UP ROAD VICTORY
CROOKSTON, Minn. -- Lexie Schneider and Lauren Rotunda posted double doubles to help the University of Mary post a Northern Sun women’s basketball road win over Minnesota-Crookston on Friday.
Schneider posted a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Rotunda added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Macy Williams added 10 points for the Marauders (2-5, 1-4 NSIC).
Kylie Post scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (2-7, 2-5 NSIC).
The teams square off again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
UND TOPS OMAHA
OMAHA, Neb. – Six different players scored goals as No. 2-ranked North Dakota defeated No. 9-ranked Nebraska-Omaha 6-2 in the opening game of an NCHC series at Baxter Arena.
Cooper Moore got North Dakota on the board early. Moore notched his second career goal 1:25 into the contest, finishing off an assist from Shane Pinto.
Nebraska-Omaha evened it up, taking advantage of an early power — play opportunity as Chayse Primeau scored at 2:52.
Omaha grabbed the lead early in the second as Martin Sundberg picked up his sixth of the season at 2:06. Pinto tied it up for North Dakota, scoring his ninth of the season at 6:49.
UND regained the lead as Mark Senden stuffed the puck into the net at 11:07 for his second of the season.
North Dakota made it a two-goal lead at 4:29 of the third as Grant Mismash scored his ninth of the year.
Jasper Weatherby and Judd Caufield added insurance goals late, scoring five seconds apart in the final minutes.
Adam Scheel stopped 30 shots for UND (13-3-1) while Isaiah Saville finished with 30 saves for UNO (9-5-1).
The teams meet again on Saturday night.