Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MARAUDERS PICK UP ROAD VICTORY

CROOKSTON, Minn. -- Lexie Schneider and Lauren Rotunda posted double doubles to help the University of Mary post a Northern Sun women’s basketball road win over Minnesota-Crookston on Friday.

Schneider posted a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Rotunda added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Macy Williams added 10 points for the Marauders (2-5, 1-4 NSIC).

Kylie Post scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (2-7, 2-5 NSIC).

The teams square off again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

UND TOPS OMAHA

OMAHA, Neb. – Six different players scored goals as No. 2-ranked North Dakota defeated No. 9-ranked Nebraska-Omaha 6-2 in the opening game of an NCHC series at Baxter Arena.

Cooper Moore got North Dakota on the board early. Moore notched his second career goal 1:25 into the contest, finishing off an assist from Shane Pinto.

Nebraska-Omaha evened it up, taking advantage of an early power — play opportunity as Chayse Primeau scored at 2:52.