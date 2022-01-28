 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 29

MARAUDERS TAKE DOWN SMSU

The University of Mary notched seven wins in 10 matches en route to a 28-10 victory over 21st-ranked Southwest Minnesota State on Friday night.

The 20th-ranked Marauders (2-1 NSIC, 8-1 overall) picked up pins from 125-pounder Jaden Verhagen and Braydon Huber in the 157-pound tilt.

At 197, Matt Kaylor got an extra point with a 9-1 win over Dillon McEachran for a major decision.

Leo Mushinsky (165), Max Bruss (174), Reece Barnhardt (133) and Laken Boese (141) also registered wins for the Marauders, who host Minnesota-Mankato Saturday at 2 p.m.

BOBCATS BEAT TOP TEAM

Jake Mclean scored two goals as Bismarck knocked off division-leading Austin 3-2 Friday night at VFW Sports Center.

Mclean broke a 2-all tie at the 7:06 mark of the third period for the Bobcats, who did not trail in the game.

Owen Michaels also scored for the Bobcats, who won despite being whislted for 33 penalty minutes.

Oskar Spinnars Nordin got the win in goal for Bismarck with 22 saves.

Game 2 of the NAHL Central Division series is tonight at 7:15.

