Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 27

MINOT, CENTURY TOP CLASS A POLLS

The Minot boys and Century girls are No. 1 in this week’s North Dakota Class A basketball polls.

The Magicians (11-1) received 13 of the 15 first-place votes, moving up one spot to top the boys rankings. Fargo Davies (10-1) got one first-place vote and moved up two spots to No. 2.

Century (10-2) got the other first-place vote and came in at No. 3. West Fargo Sheyenne (11-1) and Bismarck (9-3) rounded out the top five.

West Fargo (10-2) received votes in the balloting.

The Patriots (11-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 in the girls poll, with Fargo Davies (10-1) moving up two spots to No. 2.

Minot (10-1) moved up two spots to No. 3, with Bismarck (8-3) and West Fargo (10-2) rounding out the top five.

Grand Forks Red River (8-2), West Fargo Sheyenne (9-3) and Devils Lake (5-4) received votes.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

MARAUDERS RANKED 13TH IN SOFTBALL POLL

The University of Mary is projected to finish 13th in the Northern Sun preseason coaches poll.

Infielder Kaylee Kannegiesser and pitcher Emari Evans were named the Marauders’ players to watch for the upcoming season.

Kannegiesser led U-Mary last year with a career-high 32 RBIs while hitting two home runs. She hit .278 with a .688 OPS last spring.

Evans transferred to U-Mary from Howard University.

The Marauders, with Dre Frantz entering her first season as head coach, open the season on Friday, Feb. 4, taking on Minot State.

U-MARY RANKED NO. 18 IN WOMEN’S TRACK

The University of Mary women’s track team is ranked No. 18 in the initial regular season NCAA Division II indoor track and field rating index by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Marauders’ D’Andra Morris is ranked in three events – sixth nationally in the long jump, seventh in the triple jump and 19th in the high jump.

Arianna Passeri is fourth in the long jump and 23rd in the triple jump. Cali Midglin is 18th in the triple jump, Antonia Geber 19th in the high jump and Samoya Beil 23rd in the long jump.

Elizabeth Acheson is fifth, Ava Grimm 15th and Courtney Dembrowski 17th in the 800. Tereza Bolibruch is 25th in the 60 hurdles and the 1,600 relay team is 15th.

