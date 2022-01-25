Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 26

OLSON EARNS NATIONAL HONOR

Dickinson State’s Courtney Olson has been named the NAIA National Player of the Week in women’s basketball

Olson, a 5-foot-10 senior from Mandan, averaged 30.5 points and eight rebounds in leading the Blue Hawks to wins over Presentation College and Mayville State last weekend.

In Saturday’s win over Mayville State, Olson poured in a career-high 38 points, tying the program’s single-game scoring record. In the two games, Olson went 21-for-47 from the field and 19 of 21 on free throws.

Olson, who played two seasons at Bismarck State College, is averaging 18.4 points per game for the 6-18 Blue Hawks, who play Mayville State and Presentation College again this weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0