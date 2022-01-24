 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 25

STEVAHN EARNS NSIC HOOPS AWARD

Amber Stevahn has been named the NSIC North Division Player of the Week.

Stevahn, a 5-foot-11 junior from Bismarck, averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds in leading Minot State to wins over Minnesota-Mankato and Concordia St. Paul. In the win over the Mavericks on Friday, Stevahn poured in 30 points to go with 11 rebounds and four assists.

On the season, Stevahn is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

U-MARY HOCKEY GAME CHANGED

The University of Mary's hockey game at Dakota College-Bottineau scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 6., due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lumberjacks' program.

The Marauders' next scheduled games are Friday and Saturday against Montana State at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. Both games start at 7 p.m.

