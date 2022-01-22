Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 23

MARAUDERS RACK UP POINTS AT D2 INVITE

The University of Mary track teams posted strong finishes at the D2 Invite indoor track meet on Friday.

Arianna Passeri posted an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the long jump. The junior came in ranked fourth in the nation and won the title with a top mark of 5.67 meters.

Passeri also finished seventh in the 60, running the event for the first time this season and posting a 7.85 in the prelims.

The Marauders finished second in the team standings with 134 points.

Freshman Samoya Neil posted a season-best 5.63 meters in the long jump.

Alyssa Becker won the 3,000 by more than 30 seconds (10:10.88).

Senior Taryn Ceglowski won the mile by nearly eight seconds (5:09.46) and was fifth in the 800 (2:18.54).

Elizabeth Acheson won the 600 in 1:33.59, followed by Ava Grimm (1:35.74).

Tereza Bolibruch won the 60 hurdles in 8.9.

The U-Mary men finished with 63.5 points for third as a team.

Jesse Kaas, racing for the first time this season, finished second in the 3,000 (8:47.91) and fourth in the mile (4:20.32).

Akil Howell finished third in the 60 (6.98) and fifth in the 200 (22.33).

Alex Brown finished sixth in the triple jump (13.72 m) and seventh in the long jump (6.53 m).

