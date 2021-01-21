Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 22

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY PICKED 9TH IN NSIC BASEBALL

The University of Mary is picked ninth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches baseball poll.

The Marauders are scheduled to open the season March 2 at Central Missouri.

Augustana is picked as the preseason NSIC favorite, getting 13 of 15 first-place votes. Mankato and St. Cloud State round out the top three. Minot State is picked fourth.

NDSU'S SHAHID SIGNS PRO DEAL

Former North Dakota State men’s basketball player Vinnie Shahid has signed a with a pro team in Luxembourg.

Shahid, a 5-foot-11 guard from Minneapolis, signed with AB Contern.

Shahid is one of two players in Bison history to reach 1,000 career points in only two seasons, joining 1984 NBA Draft pick Lance Berwald.

