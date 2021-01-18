Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 19

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SAINTS' UHLER HEADED TO DSU

St. Mary's all-state quarterback Jackson Uhler has signed to play college football at Dickinson State.

Uhler threw for 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 432 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Saints to an 11-0 record and Class AA state championship last season. Uhler is projected to play wide receiver for the Blue Hawks.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Uhler is one of five players from North Dakota committed to DSU. Others include Payton Cauthon, an all-state running back from Kidder County (Steele), Jamestown's Matt Anderson and Marshal Buelow and Nathan Schumacher from Grand Forks Red River.

"We are very excited to have these outstanding players and students join our program," DSU head football coach Pete Stanton said.

HANSON EARNS WEEKLY AWARD

Mandan’s Courtney Olson has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Olson, a 5-foot-10 junior on the Dickinson State women’s basketball team, averaged 19.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 assist in helping the Blue Hawks to wins over Viterbo (Wisconsin) and Waldorf (Iowa) last week.