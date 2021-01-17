Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 17

U-MARY WOMEN WIN 11 IN OPENER

Taylor Hestekin (1,000-meter run), Bonet Henderson (60) and Lacey Feist (3,000) set University of Mary Fieldhouse records in the team's season opener on Saturday.

Hestekein's 2:58.90 won the 1000 by eight seconds. Henderson clocked a 7.73 in the 60. Feist's record time was 10:34.67.

The Marauders won 11 events total in the meet.

Ava Grimm (200, 26.50), Elizabeth Acheson (400, 56.68), Courtney Dembrowski (600, 1:41.29) and Tereza Bolibruch (60 hurdles, 8.96) led a dominant Marauders' effort on the track.

Grimm, Acheson, Dembrowski and Rachael Neu also teamed for a winning time of 4:04.29 in the 4x400 relay.

The Marauders swept the jumping events.

Three-time All-American D'Andra Morris won the triple jump, while Shantelle Rule won the high jump and Arianna Passeri took the long jump. Callie Modglin was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

Jesse Kaas set a fieldhouse record in the mile with a time of 4:24.31, winning by 24 seconds to top the U-Mary men's team in the meet.

The Marauders' other win came from Dillon Kovash in the pole vault.