Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 16

BISON DOMINATE HOME T&F MEET

NDSU's Trevor Otterdahl took first place in the weight throw (71-6, which ranks fifth in the NCAA this season) and shot put (60-01.75) to headline a dominant effort from the Bison track and field teams Saturday.

The Bison took first place in both the men and women's competitions, topping second-place South Dakota State 227-160 in the men's division and 259-139 in the women's. UND took third on both sides, scoring 63 points with their women's team and seven with their men's side.

Jacob Rodin was first in the 400-meter dash (48.71 seconds), Trent Davis won the 60-meter hurdles (8.03 sec.), Dante White won the 60-meter dash (6.87 sec.), Hunter Merkley jumped an indoor-personal-best 22-09.25 to win the long jump, and Braden Brown won the high jump, clearing 6-08.25.

On the women's side, Kelby Anderson won the mile race in a time of 4:56.95, good for 41st in the NCAA so far. Nell Graham won the 400-meter dash (56.77 sec.), Amy Herrington won the weight throw with a toss of 65-01.50, Amanda Anderson placed first in the shot put (48-11.50), Bonet Henderson won the 60-meter dash (7.79), and Christina Collins won the 200-meter dash in a personal-best 25.10.

Grace Emineth (long jump, 18-06.00), Alissa Melvin (triple jump, 37-06.75), and Daejha Moss (high jump, 5-06.00) also won events for the Bison.

Kenna Curry finished third in the weight throw (58-9.25) for UND, which is the eighth-best toss in school history. Curry hit a top-five throw in Fighting Hawks history with a 46-5.25 in the shot put.

Ellyssa Peterson won the 3000-meter race with the 10th-fastest time in UND history, breaking the finish line at 10:04.37.

Luke Labatte of the Fighting Hawks was the top finisher, taking fifth in the 3000-meter race with a time of 8:44.31. Matthew Russell (seventh, 8:51.37) and Alec Nelson (eighth, 8:53.60) also placed in the 3000-meter men's race.

