Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 16

GRAND FORKS – Heaven Hamling’s jumper with 3.5 seconds remaining snapped a 60-60 tie and gave North Dakota State a victory over North Dakota on Friday.

Reneya Hopkins added two free throws with 1 second to go and the Bison prevailed 64-60 in a Summit League game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Hopkins led NDSU (9-2, 4-1 Summit League) with 14 points, Hamling added 12 and Ryan Cobbins finished with 11.

Mandan’s Megan Zander finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds for UND (0-10, 0-4 Summit). Maggie Manson led North Dakota with 14 and Julia Fleecs had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The teams square off again on Saturday at 5 p.m.

HOGE MISSES CUT

Tom Hoge missed the cut at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday.

It was Hoge’s first tournament of the PGA season.

After posting a 5-under round of 65 on Thursday, the Fargo-based golfer slumped to a 72 on Friday to miss the 4-under cutline by one stroke.

Canadian Nick Taylor leads after two rounds at 12-under. Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor and Chris Kirk are each two back.

Full results were not available at The Tribune’s press time.

