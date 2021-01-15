Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BSC VOLLEYBALL ADDS KILLDEER'S REISS
Myranda Reiss of Killdeer, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball.
Reiss, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, brings versatiliyy to the Mystics roster.
"Myranda’s athletic ability at the net will be an asset to the Mystics in many positions," BSC head coach Kyle Kuether said.
The daughter of Staci Entze and Rodney Reiss, she plans to study elementary education.
NDSU STAYS UNBEATEN IN SUMMIT
GRAND FORKS – North Dakota State jumped to a big halftime lead and defeated North Dakota 62-45 on Friday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
The Bison raced out to a 33-16 halftime lead in improving to 7-6, 5-0 in the Summit.
Jarius Cook and Grant Nelson scored 13 points apiece to lead NDSU. Rocky Kreuser added 11 and Tyree Eady 10.
Filip Rebraca scored 14 points and Bentiu Panoam 12 to lead North Dakota (3-11, 2-3 Summit).
The two teams meet again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
HAMLING, BISON EDGE UND
GRAND FORKS – Heaven Hamling’s jumper with 3.5 seconds remaining snapped a 60-60 tie and gave North Dakota State a victory over North Dakota on Friday.
Reneya Hopkins added two free throws with 1 second to go and the Bison prevailed 64-60 in a Summit League game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Hopkins led NDSU (9-2, 4-1 Summit League) with 14 points, Hamling added 12 and Ryan Cobbins finished with 11.
Mandan’s Megan Zander finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds for UND (0-10, 0-4 Summit). Maggie Manson led North Dakota with 14 and Julia Fleecs had 13 points and nine rebounds.
The teams square off again on Saturday at 5 p.m.
HOGE MISSES CUT
Tom Hoge missed the cut at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday.
It was Hoge’s first tournament of the PGA season.
After posting a 5-under round of 65 on Thursday, the Fargo-based golfer slumped to a 72 on Friday to miss the 4-under cutline by one stroke.
Canadian Nick Taylor leads after two rounds at 12-under. Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor and Chris Kirk are each two back.
Full results were not available at The Tribune’s press time.