Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 15

MANDAN VOLLEYBALL COACH RESIGNS

Anna Folk has resigned as Mandan volleyball coach.

Folk had been with the Braves coaching staff for 14 years, including the last 10 as head coach.

The Braves wen 203-164 during Folk's tendure, advancing to the state tournament five times, including a second-place finish in 2017.

"Coach Folk has done an exceptional job with the Mandan Braves volleyball program. She worked steadily in building the program and has taken it to another level," Mandan athletic director Mark Wiest said. "I appreciate the excitement, dedication and passion she brought every day to the program. Anna has always represented Mandan High School with class and dignity.

"Anna will not only be missed as our head coach, but amongst her peers throughout the state."

U-MARY HOCKEY SCHEDULE CHANGES

The University of Mary hockey game Wednesday at Jamestown has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Marauders' program.

The team has also cancelled its trip to Colorado scheduled for Jan. 21-23.

The Marauders' home series against Minnesota-Crookston, scheduled for Feb. 4-5, is also cancelled.

The Marauders will host Dakota College on Saturday, Feb. 5 2 p.m.

U-MARY WRESTLING MATCH CANCELLED

The University of Mary wrestling match at St. Cloud State Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Huskies' program.

The dual is considered a no contest and will not be made up.

The Marauders are scheduled to dual Upper Iowa Jan. 22.

