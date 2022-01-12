Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 13

UND-UNO SERIES POSTPONED

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference weekend series between North Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha set for Friday and Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the UND program.

Nebraska-Omaha had to postpone its series against Denver last week due to cases within the Mavericks’ program.

The series was moved to Feb. 4-5 in Grand Forks. North Dakota’s series against Colorado College will move to Feb. 11-12 in Grand Forks. That was slated to be UND lone off week of the second half of the season.

North Dakota leads the NCHC with 24 points, a six-point cushion on second-place Western Michigan.

UND’s next scheduled series is Jan. 21-22 at Western Michigan.

UND’S SANDERSON, GABER NAMED HOBEY BAKER CANDIDATES

Jake Sanderson and Rises Gaber of North Dakota were named Hobey Baker Award candidates on Wednesday by the award committee.

Gaber and Sanderson, both sophomores, lead UND with 22 points this season.

Gaber also leads the team with nine goals and five power-play goals. The Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, native has points in 15 of 21 games and is riding a five-game goal streak for North Dakota.

Sanderson, who has accepted an invitation to play for the U.S. in the Olympics, is one of the top defensemen in the nation. The Whitefish, Mont., native has six goals and 16 assists in 17 games. The 16 assists are tied for 13th in the nation among all skaters and third among blueliners while leading NCHC defensemen. He is averaging 1.29 points per game, best in the nation and on a better pace than all previous Hobey Baker winners on the blue line since Matt Carle in 2004.

The first round of fan voting will run through March 6.

The Hobey Baker award’s top 10 finalists will be named on March 16, with the second round of fan voting running from March 17-27. The Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists is announced on March 31 with the winner named on April 8 during the Frozen Four in Boston.

NDSU, UND MEN’S GAMES POSTPONED

North Dakota State and North Dakota’s upcoming Summit League men’s basketball games against St. Thomas have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tommies’ program.

St. Thomas was scheduled to play at NDSU on Thursday and UND on Saturday

The games will be rescheduled if possible. If they can not be made up, they will be declared no contests.

UND and NDSU are still scheduled to play Western Illinois this weekend, with the Leathernecks in Grand Forks on Thursday and Fargo on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.