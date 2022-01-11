 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 12

FIVE BISON, ONE UND PLAYER PICKED

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke and North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko have been named to the 2021 Phil Steele FCS All-American Team.

Five NDSU players were named to the team in all.

Offensive lineman Cordell Volson was named to the second team, wide receiver Christian Watson was named to the third team and defensive lineman Brayden Thomas and punt returner Jayden Price were fourth-team selections. Thomas, a senior from Bismarck, led the Bison with nine sacks.

