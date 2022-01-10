Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 11

BARNHART EARNS NSIC HONOR

University of Mary freshman Reece Barnhardt has been named the Northern Sun's Wrestler of the Week.

The St. Mary's High grad went 3-0 with three pins at 133 pounds on Saturday in duals against New Mexico Highlands, Colorado State and Western Colorado.

For the season, Barnhardt is 7-0 in duals for the Marauders, who face two-time defending national champion St. Cloud State on Saturday.

ENTZ EARNS COACHING AWARD

North Dakota State football coach Matt Entz has been named the AFCA National Coach of the Year.

Entz won the award for the second time after leading the Bison to its ninth FCS championship in the last 11 years on Saturday. NDSU finished the season with a record of 14-1.

MINOT STATE HIRES VOLLEYBALL COACH

Minot State has hired Alex Lehocky as its new volleyball coach.

Lehocky takes over the Beavers after spending the last three seasons going 38-29 at New Mexico Junior College, which did not have a volleyball program prior to Lehocky arriving.

Lehocky, a New Mexico native and graduate of Colorado Mesa, replaces Dana Cordova-Jacobson. The Beavers went 1-25 last season.

BEAVERS' WEEKEND GAMES CANCELED

Minot State's men's basketball team's games against Augustana and Wayne State scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

It's the second straight weekend of games Minot State's men's team has had canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Minot State's women's team is still scheduled to host Augustana and Wayne State.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.