Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 29

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at BSC.

UNITED TRIBES TEAMS TO PLAY FOR REGIONAL TITLES

The United Tribes men will play at home on Sunday and the Thunderbird women will hit the road in search of NJCAA regional basketball championships.

United Tribes, 16-12, will play host to Dakota Technical College of Rosemount, Minn., 19-10, at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the Region 13 Division II title on the line.

The United Tribes women, 11-17, play at Gogebic Community College of Ironwood, Mich., 13-13, for the regional women's championship. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

U-MARY SKATERS HAUL IN AWARDS

Two University players and their coach are recipients of ACHA men's Division II All-West Region honors.

Sophomore forward Alex Flicek and senior goaltender Lance Knudson earned first-team West Region recognition. Head coach Dan Huntley was named the regional coach of the year.

Flicek scored 33 goals and added 32 assists in 65 games for the Marauders.