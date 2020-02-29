Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 29

AREA BRIEFS
EAST REGION TEAMS TOP CLASS A CAGE POLLS
East Region schools have been tagged the teams to beat in the final Class A basketball polls of the season.
Fargo Davies and Devils Lake were unanimous picks for the No. 1 spot in the boys and girls rankings, respectively.
Davies and West Fargo Sheyenne finished 1-2 in the boys poll. Defending champion Jamestown is ranked third.
Unbeaten Devils Lake was followed by Bismarck teams Legacy and reigning champion Century in the girls rankings.
The basketball polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
BSC WOMEN PLAY IN REGIONAL SEMIFINALS TODAY
Bismarck State College and the State College of Science at Wahpeton play in the Region 13 Division I basketball semifinals today at BSC.
BSC, 26-4, takes on the winner of Friday's first-round contest between Lake Region State College and Dawson Community College. That semifinal is scheduled for 3 p.m.
At 1 p.m. at BSC, Wahpeton, 24-6, meets the winner of Friday's Miles Community College-Williston State College game.
The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at BSC.
UNITED TRIBES TEAMS TO PLAY FOR REGIONAL TITLES
You have free articles remaining.
The United Tribes men will play at home on Sunday and the Thunderbird women will hit the road in search of NJCAA regional basketball championships.
United Tribes, 16-12, will play host to Dakota Technical College of Rosemount, Minn., 19-10, at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the Region 13 Division II title on the line.
The United Tribes women, 11-17, play at Gogebic Community College of Ironwood, Mich., 13-13, for the regional women's championship. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.
U-MARY SKATERS HAUL IN AWARDS
Two University players and their coach are recipients of ACHA men's Division II All-West Region honors.
Sophomore forward Alex Flicek and senior goaltender Lance Knudson earned first-team West Region recognition. Head coach Dan Huntley was named the regional coach of the year.
Flicek scored 33 goals and added 32 assists in 65 games for the Marauders.
Knudson forged a 20-5 record on the strength of a 1.88 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. He spent his first two years of collegiate hockey at Hamline University in Minnesota.
Huntley has built the U-Mary hockey program from scratch and put together a two-year record of 77-14-2-3. The Marauders, 38-9-0-2 this season, have earned an automatic berth in the ACHA II national tournament, which begins March 20 in Frisco, Texas.
AUSTIN TRIMS BOBCATS IN OVERTIME
Hugh Larkin scored at 1:03 of overtime to give the Austin Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats on Friday night in Austin.
George Grannis scored both Bismarck goals one in the first period and one in the second. His second goal gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead at 17:04 of the second period, but Dante Sheriff tied the game at 1:57 of the third period.
Austin outshot the Bobcats 27-26. The Bruins scored the game's only power-play goal.
The teams play again tonight in Austin at 7:05.