Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 9

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WOLF NOMINATED FOR HOCKEY HONOR

Delaney Wolf, from the St. Mary's University women's hockey team, has been nominated for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The award is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen, a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also to the community through leadership in volunteerism. The award is being presented for the 26th year.

Wolf, a 5-foot-7 defenseman from Bismarck, is in her fourth season with the St. Mary's hockey team. Wolf also has been named an All-American Scholar at St. Mary's, which plays at the NCAA Division III level in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. St. Mary's is located in Winona, Minnesota.

BISON RANKED NO. 1 IN HERO POLL

North Dakota State is ranked No. 1 in the HERO Sports FCS spring preseason top 25 poll.

Four of top nine teams in the poll are from the Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. After NDSU, South Dakota State is ranked No. 2, Northern Iowa 6th and Illinois State 9th.

The Bison open the season Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Fargodome against Youngstown State.