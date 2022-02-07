Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 8

SCHNEIDER EARNS WEEKLY AWARD

Lexie Schneider from the University of Mary has been named the Northern Sun North Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Schneider averaged 30.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in two games as the Marauders defeated Minnesota-Crookston and lost to Bemidji State. In the game against Bemidji, Schneider had 35 points and 13 rebounds.

Schneider, averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds on the season, earned the weekly honor for the second time this season and third in her career.

The Marauders (12-14) host Minnesota-Duluth (18-4) on Friday at 5:30.

GABER, DRISCOLL CITED BY NCHC

North Dakota’s Riese Gaber has been named the NCHC Forward of the Week and Zach Driscoll has been named the conference’s goalie of the week.

Gaber, a sophomore, scored two goals and was credited with three assists as UND earned four points against Nebraska-Omaha last weekend.

Driscoll, a senior, stopped 26 shots on Friday and 27 in Saturday’s game, with a .930 save percentage and 1.97 goals against average.

North Dakota hosts Colorado College on Friday and Saturday.

RODEO MASCOT NAMING CONTEST ON

Mandan Rodeo Days is holding a contest to name its new mascot.

Two rounds of the contest will be held. The first round will be held through Feb. 22. The second round will be a contest with the top four submissions from Feb. 23-March 7. The winning name will be announced on March 8 on social media.

Voting can be done at mandanrodeo.com/mascot-naming-contest/.

VIP tickets will be given to the person with the winning name.

