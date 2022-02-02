 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 3

  • 0

STATE AMATEUR HOOPS TOURNEY SET

Registration is now open for the 2022 state amateur basketball tournament, set for March 25-27 in Bismarck. Games will be played at Bismarck, Century and Legacy high schools.

Divisions include Women’s I and II, Men’s Class Am Class B, Commercial I and II, Recreation, Old Pro 35-plus and Old Pro 50-plus.

Registration is open at https://www.bisparks.org/state-amateur-basketball-tournament/. The deadline is March 4.

For more information, contact Brandon at (701) 223-3600.

CLAY TARGET REGISTRATION SET

Registration begins on Feb. 1 for all six Bismarck-Mandan High School Clay Target Leagues competing in the spring North Dakota state league.

The spring season consists of seven weeks: a practice week, a reserve week and five weeks of league competition on Sunday afternoons, excluding Easter, from March 27-May 15. Participants from all six Bismarck-Mandan middle and high schools in grades 6-12 with hunter’s eduction can register at mrctl.wordopress.com/register-now.

People are also reading…

Parents can enroll their students or get more information by e-mailing mrctl25@gmail.com or visiting mrctl.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Super Bowl matchup: Rams face Bengals

Super Bowl matchup: Rams face Bengals

The matchup is set! See the highlights of both games today, as the Rams rallied past the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 for the NFC title, and will play the Super Bowl at home against Cincinnati.

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News