Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 3

Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 3

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

UND'S SCHEEL NAMED TO AWARD LIST

University of North Dakota Adam Scheel has been named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List.

The award goes to the top goalie in college hockey.

So far this season Scheel is 12-3-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts.

Scheel is one 35 goalies up for the award, including four others from the NCHC in Ryan Fanti (Duluth), David Hrenak (St. Cloud State), Ludvig Persson (Miami) and Isaiah Saville (Omaha).

U-MARY HOCKEY UPS FAN COUNT

Tonight's University of Mary hockey game against Dakota College Bottineau at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan will allow 75% capacity.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 13-18. Kids 12 and under are free. Game starts at 7 p.m. Masks are required. 

