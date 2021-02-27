Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 28

The KnightRiders led 2-1 after one period, but Bismarck scored the last three goals of the game with Krikorian’s second goal giving Bismarck the lead for good at 7:15 of the third.

Karsyn Hellman made 13 saves for Bismarck. Kaylee Baker made 47 saves as the Blizzard outshot Grand Forks 51-15.

U-MARY, ISU SKATE TO 1-1 TIE

AMES, Iowa – The top-ranked University of Mary hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie on Saturday at No. 6-ranked Iowa State.

Kyler Moore scored the game-tying goal less than four minutes after Iowa State took an early lead on a goal by Mason McIntosh just 82 seconds into the game.

Alex Flicek and Zach Garrett had assists on Moore’s 13th goal of the season at 4:41 of the first.

Kyle Hayden finished with a career-high 42 saves as U-Mary (26-2-4-1) bounced back from a loss the night before as the Cyclones’ stopped the Marauders’ 16-game unbeaten streak. U-Mary is 4-1-1-0 against Iowa State this season.

BOBCATS BEAT ST. CLOUD 4-2

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Bismarck Bobcats struck for three goals in the first period and went on to post a 4-2 win over the St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday night.