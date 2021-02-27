Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 28

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
PRINCE WINS BEAM AT STATE
Legacy's Zoe Prince finished her high school gymnastics career with a state championship and two other top five finishes.
Prince topped the field on the beam at the state individual meet on Saturday. Prince posted a winning score of 9.5. Dickinson's Brooklyn Deguzan was second (9.433).
Prince also earned runner-up honors on vault and fifth on floor.
Dickinson's Amy Fridley won vault going away with a sparkling score of 9.833. Prince was second with a 9.483.
Prince's fifth-place score on bars was 9.1. Fridley, who won three of the four events, earned top honors with a 9.65.
Junior Madison Deics led Legacy on floor, taking fifth with a mark of 9.5.
BLIZZARD TAKE THIRD AT STATE
Jayda Krikorian scored a pair of goals as the Bismarck Blizzard defeated the Grand Forks KnightRiders 4-2 in the third-place game at the state girls hockey tournament on Saturday.
Ella Reister and Cameron Schmidt added goals for the Blizzard (17-4-0).
Megan Jacobson and Emily Becker notched goals for Grand Forks (15-10-0).
The KnightRiders led 2-1 after one period, but Bismarck scored the last three goals of the game with Krikorian’s second goal giving Bismarck the lead for good at 7:15 of the third.
Karsyn Hellman made 13 saves for Bismarck. Kaylee Baker made 47 saves as the Blizzard outshot Grand Forks 51-15.
U-MARY, ISU SKATE TO 1-1 TIE
AMES, Iowa – The top-ranked University of Mary hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie on Saturday at No. 6-ranked Iowa State.
Kyler Moore scored the game-tying goal less than four minutes after Iowa State took an early lead on a goal by Mason McIntosh just 82 seconds into the game.
Alex Flicek and Zach Garrett had assists on Moore’s 13th goal of the season at 4:41 of the first.
Kyle Hayden finished with a career-high 42 saves as U-Mary (26-2-4-1) bounced back from a loss the night before as the Cyclones’ stopped the Marauders’ 16-game unbeaten streak. U-Mary is 4-1-1-0 against Iowa State this season.
BOBCATS BEAT ST. CLOUD 4-2
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Bismarck Bobcats struck for three goals in the first period and went on to post a 4-2 win over the St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday night.
After staking the Norsemen to a 1-0 lead on a Logan Kittleson goal at 3:32 of the first, the Bobcats took a two-goal advantage on power-play goals by Tim Piechowski and Grant Ahcan and an even-strength tally by Jon Ziskie.
Ryan O’Neill scored 59 seconds into the second to pull St. Cloud within a goal but Ryan Taylor scored a shorthanded, empty-net insurance goal at 18:46 of the third.
Ian Shane stopped 36 shots for the Bobcats (18-11-5). Josh Langford finished with 23 saves for St. Cloud (9-17-1).
HUBER, BRUSS ADVANCE TO NATIONALS
Braydon Huber and Max Bruss from the University of Mary wrestling team advanced to D-II nationals with strong performances on Saturday at the Super Region V meet in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Bruss placed second at 174 pounds, while Huber took third at 165.
Bruss won 6-0 over Myron Crawford of Upper Iowa and 3-0 over Cade Mueller in the semifinal match. For the crown, Trevor Turriff of Mankato prevailed 9-5.
After splitting his first two matches, Huber routed Scott Kellenberg 11-2 in a third-place qualifying match. The third-place match was all Huber, toppling James Burk of Northern State by technical fall (19-5) at the 6:43 mark.
Dom Tudor went 2-2 at heavyweight, but fell to Michael Loyola 7-4 to advance to a placing match.
Matt Kaylor won his first match at 197, but dropped the next two.
Nationals are scheduled for March 12-13 in St. Louis.
FEENEY, HARM LEAD NDSU WIN
Cade Feeney tossed five innings in his first college start on the mound to lead North Dakota State’s 5-4 win over St. Louis on Saturday.
Feeney, a right-handed pitcher from Bismarck, allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
Parker Harm, a left-handed pitcher from Mandan, worked the final two innings to earn the save. Harm recorded four strikeouts, allowing one run on one hit for the 5-1 Bison.