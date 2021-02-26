Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
ST. CLOUD DROPS BOBCATS IN OT
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud Norsemen erased a three-goal Bismarck lead, edging the Bobcats 4-3 in overtime in an NAHL contest on Friday night.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead as Ryan Taylor, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Owen Michaels lit the lamp.
But St. Cloud scored three goals in the second, one by Brett Chorske and two by Ryan O’Neill.
Chorske scored the game-winner at 2:09 of the extra session.
The two teams meet again on Saturday night.
EMMIL EARNS WEEKLY MON-DAK AWARD
Kaitlyn Emmil, a 5-9 sophomore outside hitter at North Dakota State College of Science, has been named the Mon-Dak Conference's volleyball player of the week.
Emmil, who attended Legacy High, helped the Wildcats to a 3-0 week with 19 kills, with only one error, five blocks and five digs. Emmil's .367 hitting percentage ranks 17th in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The Wildcats are 8-0 on the season and play at Williston State College on Saturday.
BSC RANKED 11TH IN JUCO POLL
Bismarck State College is ranked 11th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association volleyball poll.
Sophomore outside hitter Becca Nitsch ranks fourth in the country with 4.63 kills per set and 11th in total kills (139).
The Mystics (8-1) play at Dakota College Bottineau on Monday.
SQUIRRELS TOP 'B' GIRLS SEED
Central Cass is the top seed for the state Class B girls basketball tournament in Minot March 4-6.
Grafton, Kenmare, Carrington and Langdon-Edmore-Munich are seeded 2-5. Glenburn, Wilton-Wing and Hettinger-Scranton round out the field.
Complete tournament pairings can be found below.
CORRECTION
Wilton-Wing girls basketball coach Lisa Jenkins was incorrectly identified as Lisa Perkins in a story published in Friday's edition of The Tribune.
Jenkins and the Miners defeated Center-Stanton in the Region 5 championship game on Thursday to advance to the state Class B tournament next week in Minot.
