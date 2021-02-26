Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

ST. CLOUD DROPS BOBCATS IN OT

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud Norsemen erased a three-goal Bismarck lead, edging the Bobcats 4-3 in overtime in an NAHL contest on Friday night.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead as Ryan Taylor, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Owen Michaels lit the lamp.

But St. Cloud scored three goals in the second, one by Brett Chorske and two by Ryan O’Neill.

Chorske scored the game-winner at 2:09 of the extra session.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night.

EMMIL EARNS WEEKLY MON-DAK AWARD

Kaitlyn Emmil, a 5-9 sophomore outside hitter at North Dakota State College of Science, has been named the Mon-Dak Conference's volleyball player of the week.

Emmil, who attended Legacy High, helped the Wildcats to a 3-0 week with 19 kills, with only one error, five blocks and five digs. Emmil's .367 hitting percentage ranks 17th in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The Wildcats are 8-0 on the season and play at Williston State College on Saturday.