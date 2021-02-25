Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 26

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BOBCATS EARN ROAD WIN
CLOQUET, Minn. – Five different players netted goals as the Bismarck Bobcats opened a three-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Thursday.
Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe gave the Bobcats a 1-0 first period lead and Jack Conroy, Thonas Bergsland and Ben Troumbly scored second-period goals to make it 4-0.
Will Magnuson made it 5-0 Bobcats early in the third before the Wilderness got late goals from Sam Olson and Christian Galatz.
Tommy Aitken made 25 saves for the Bobcats, who open a two-game series at St. Cloud on Friday night.
U-MARY FOOTBALL ADDS FRAME TO STAFF
Nathan Frame has been hired as wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for the University of Mary football team.
Frame was an assistant coach at Louisiana College. Prior to that, he spent 2017-2020 on staff at Southern Illinois.
"Coach Frame is an intelligent coach who will bring a great amount of energy to our wide receiver room,” said U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell. “He has had an opportunity to work with some great offensive minds during his time at Southern Illinois with coach Hill along with working on the special team’s side of the ball with coach Petrino."
Additionally, defensive line coach Alex Kastens has added recruiting coordinator to his duties.
“Ever since coach Kastens arrived on campus he has been a tremendous member of our staff and athletic department," Bagnell said. "He is extremely driven and has done a great job with our defensive line. Coach Kastens is very organized, and he will thrive in his new role as our recruiting coordinator.”
BEGGER EARNS MON-DAK AWARD
Bismarck State College's Cobe Begger has been named the Mon-Dak Conference's men's basketball player of the week.
In three games, the 6-foot-5 sophomore from Wibaux, Montana, totaled 70 points, 36 rebounds and nine assists in helping the Mystics to a 2-1 record. He also shot 70% from the floor.
