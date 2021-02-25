Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 26

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOBCATS EARN ROAD WIN

CLOQUET, Minn. – Five different players netted goals as the Bismarck Bobcats opened a three-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Thursday.

Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe gave the Bobcats a 1-0 first period lead and Jack Conroy, Thonas Bergsland and Ben Troumbly scored second-period goals to make it 4-0.

Will Magnuson made it 5-0 Bobcats early in the third before the Wilderness got late goals from Sam Olson and Christian Galatz.

Tommy Aitken made 25 saves for the Bobcats, who open a two-game series at St. Cloud on Friday night.

U-MARY FOOTBALL ADDS FRAME TO STAFF

Nathan Frame has been hired as wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for the University of Mary football team.

Frame was an assistant coach at Louisiana College. Prior to that, he spent 2017-2020 on staff at Southern Illinois.