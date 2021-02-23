Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 24

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LEGACY'S MILLER TO PLAY FOR LARKS

Paxton Miller and Nate Boyle will play for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Both played for the Bismarck Bull Moose during last summer's NWL campaign.

Miller, a Legacy High grad and current University of Mary pitcher, logged 46 1/3 innings last summer for the Bull Moose. Featuring a low 90s fastball, the right-hander fanned 56 batters and posted an earned run average of 3.50.

"Being a hometown guy and truly being able to wear that Larks jersey is going to be special and so much fun,” Miller said. “I’m just excited to be able to win some games for my hometown.”

Boyle worked 10 innings for the Bull Moose last season, striking out 15 and allowing two runs. He plays college baseball at NCAA Division I Toledo.

"I definitely wanted to come back to Bismarck, it was my first choice," Boyle said. "Considering everything going on with COVID-19, it made me appreciate the city of Bismarck even more. I have a soft spot in my heart for the Larks and playing in the stadium."

The Larks' season is scheduled to begin May 31.

