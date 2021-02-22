Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MANDAN HOSTING PLAY-IN GAME

The Mandan girls basketball team will host Williston in a West Region tournament play-in game on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Braves (11-9) are seeded sixth. Williston (0-19) is seeded 11th.

Tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. No passes will be accepted.

TWO UND PLAYERS EARN AWARD

North Dakota's Nathan Nguon has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week and Devon Krzanowski was named the defensive player of the week.

Nguon helped UND to 347 yards of offense in their 44-21 win over 24th-ranked Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Krzanowski had five tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the victory.

UND vaulted from unranked to 14th in the FCS poll. The Fighting Hawks host No. 3 South Dakota State on Saturday at noon.

BISON KICKER GETS LEAGUE HONOR

North Dakota State kicker Jake Reinholz has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week.