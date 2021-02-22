Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MANDAN HOSTING PLAY-IN GAME
The Mandan girls basketball team will host Williston in a West Region tournament play-in game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Braves (11-9) are seeded sixth. Williston (0-19) is seeded 11th.
Tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. No passes will be accepted.
TWO UND PLAYERS EARN AWARD
North Dakota's Nathan Nguon has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week and Devon Krzanowski was named the defensive player of the week.
Nguon helped UND to 347 yards of offense in their 44-21 win over 24th-ranked Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Krzanowski had five tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the victory.
UND vaulted from unranked to 14th in the FCS poll. The Fighting Hawks host No. 3 South Dakota State on Saturday at noon.
BISON KICKER GETS LEAGUE HONOR
North Dakota State kicker Jake Reinholz has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week.
Reinholz, a junior from Fargo, ran in a two-point conversion, kicked a 28-yard field goal and made two PATs in the Bison's 25-7 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.
No. 1-ranked NDSU (2-0) plays at Southern Illinois (1-1) on Saturday.
NCHC CITES PAIR OF UND PLAYERS
Collin Adams and Jacob Bernard-Docker from the North Dakota hockey team have been named the top forward and defenseman of the week in the NCHC.
Adams had two goals and two assists in UND's 4-1 and 7-1 sweep of Nebraska-Omaha last weekend.
Bernard-Docker also had four points with a goal and three assists.
UND (17-4-1) plays at Omaha on Friday at 7:07 p.m.
NDSU TRACK RANKED 18TH IN POLL
North Dakota State is ranked 18th in the latest top 20 poll by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
Oregon is ranked No. 1. LSU, Arkansas, Florida State and North Carolina A&T round out the top five.