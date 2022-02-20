Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 21

UND WILL HOST NCHC QUARTERS

North Dakota will host a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series March 11-13 at Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Cost is $50 for adults and $30 for youth for the series, or $25 and $15 for individual games.

The Fighting Hawks are currently in first place in the NCHC. Their quarterfinal opponent has not been determined. UND hosts Western Michigan on Friday at 7 p.m.

MARAUDERS ROLL PAST BULLDOGS

Chloe Chong, Ilona Freitag, Doaa Farouk Mohamed, Emily Needham and Heidi Jacobson each won in straight sets in singles play in the University of Mary's 6-1 NSIC tennis victory over Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday.

The Marauders remained unbeaten at 4-0 with the win.

Chong and Freitag and Mohamed and Needham also scored doubles wins.

The Marauders face Sioux Falls on Saturday.

