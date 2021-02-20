Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 21

Seven different players caught passes for UND, led by Bo Belquist, who had four catches and a touchdown reception.

UND hosts South Dakota State at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27.

U-MARY NETTERS SWEEP PEACOCKS

Tasha Dembo and Jamie Stoppler earned three-set wins in the University of Mary's 7-0 NSIC tennis victory over Upper Iowa on Saturday in Fargo.

Yusra Hegy, Kelsey Lajom, Kali Askvig and Heidi Jacobson won in straight sets for the Marauders.

Dembo and Hegy, Lajom and Stoppler and Jacobson and Askvig teamed to win all three doubles matches and the team point.

The unbeaten Marauders (3-0) face Winona State Sunday morning at 9 in Fargo.

TAYLOR, BOBCATS EDGE NORSEMEN

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Ryan Taylor’s second goal of the game snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Bismarck Bobcats a 4-3 victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday.

Taylor scored at 12:32 of the second to even the game at 2-2 and got the game-winner at 18:33 of the third.

Braden Costello also scored two goals for Bismarck.

Tommy Aitken made 32 saves for Bismarck.