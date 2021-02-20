Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
UND REPEATS AS NCHC CHAMPS
GRAND FORKS – Collin Adams scored two goals and added an assist as North Dakota locked up a conference title.
Six different players notched goals in UND’s 7-1 win over Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The win clinched the Penrose Cup for the second consecutive season as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champs.
Jasper Weatherby scored a goal for a sixth straight game and UND also got goals from Brendan Budy, Shane Pinto, Tyler Kleven and Jordan Kawaguchi.
It’s the fourth NCHC title for UND in the league’s eight-year history. UND (17-4-1) got 17 saves from Adam Scheel in the win.
UND plays at UNO (13-8-1) on Friday, Feb. 26.
UND ROLLS PAST NO. 24 SIU
GRAND FORKS – Tommy Schuster threw for 118 yards and three touchdowns as North Dakota defeated No. 24-ranked Southern Illinois 44-21 on Saturday in its Missouri Valley Football Conference debut.
UND outscored the Salukis 28-7 in the second half after leading 16-14 at the intermission.
Otis Weah (91 yards, 1 TD) and Luke Skokna (70 yards, 1 TD) led the way in the ground game as North Dakota outrushed SIU 229-90.
Seven different players caught passes for UND, led by Bo Belquist, who had four catches and a touchdown reception.
UND hosts South Dakota State at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27.
U-MARY NETTERS SWEEP PEACOCKS
Tasha Dembo and Jamie Stoppler earned three-set wins in the University of Mary's 7-0 NSIC tennis victory over Upper Iowa on Saturday in Fargo.
Yusra Hegy, Kelsey Lajom, Kali Askvig and Heidi Jacobson won in straight sets for the Marauders.
Dembo and Hegy, Lajom and Stoppler and Jacobson and Askvig teamed to win all three doubles matches and the team point.
The unbeaten Marauders (3-0) face Winona State Sunday morning at 9 in Fargo.
TAYLOR, BOBCATS EDGE NORSEMEN
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Ryan Taylor’s second goal of the game snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Bismarck Bobcats a 4-3 victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday.
Taylor scored at 12:32 of the second to even the game at 2-2 and got the game-winner at 18:33 of the third.
Braden Costello also scored two goals for Bismarck.
Tommy Aitken made 32 saves for Bismarck.
MARAUDERS EARN FOUR WINS
D’Andra Morris earned another double in the jumps to lead the 19th-ranked University of Mary women’s indoor track team at the Stinger Open in Spearfish, S.D., on Saturday.
Morris claimed the triple jump in 41 feet, 3 inches, provisionally qualifying once again. She also took top honors in the long jump (5-6). Taylor Weidner was second.
The meet was the final tune-up before the Northern Sun meet Saturday, Feb. 27 in Mankato, Minnesota.
The Marauders’ other win went to hurdler Tereza Bolibruch, who clocked a time of 8.84 seconds. Paige Zeigler (9.36) was second.
The Marauders Distance Medley Relay turned in an provisional qualifying time of 12:06.13. Running it were Natalee Sample, Ava Grimm, Elizabeth Acheson and Taylor Hestekin.
For the men, Hunter Wilmes and Cory Myers picked up firsts.
In the 600, Myers clipped teammate Joey Patchen-Mills, 1:24.30 to 1:25.41.
Wilmes won the 400 in a time of 51.79 seconds.
Drew Olson (60, 7.01) and Ethan Decker (200, 22.96) earned runner-up honors.