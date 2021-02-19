Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 20

AREA SPORTS

U-MARY WOMEN WIN AT MINOT

Lexie Schneider posted a double double to spark the University of Mary to a Northern Sun road win over Minot State on Friday night.

Schneider finished with a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Lauren Rotunda added 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Megan Voit chipped in with 12 points and Macy Williams 10 for the Marauders (4-9, 4-7 NSIC).

Amber Stevan, a Shiloh Christian graduate and former Bismarck State College standout, led the Beavers (4-9, 4-7) with 17 points to go along with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

The two teams meet again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

UND DEFEATS NEBRASKA-OMAHA

Jacob Bernard-Docker scored a goal and assisted on two others as North Dakota defeated Nebraska-Omaha 4-1 in the opening game of a weekend NCHC series at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday night.

With the win, UND is one win away from clinching the Penrose Cup and repeating as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions.