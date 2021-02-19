Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 20

AREA SPORTS
U-MARY WOMEN WIN AT MINOT
Lexie Schneider posted a double double to spark the University of Mary to a Northern Sun road win over Minot State on Friday night.
Schneider finished with a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Lauren Rotunda added 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Megan Voit chipped in with 12 points and Macy Williams 10 for the Marauders (4-9, 4-7 NSIC).
Amber Stevan, a Shiloh Christian graduate and former Bismarck State College standout, led the Beavers (4-9, 4-7) with 17 points to go along with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.
The two teams meet again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
UND DEFEATS NEBRASKA-OMAHA
Jacob Bernard-Docker scored a goal and assisted on two others as North Dakota defeated Nebraska-Omaha 4-1 in the opening game of a weekend NCHC series at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday night.
With the win, UND is one win away from clinching the Penrose Cup and repeating as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions.
Bernard-Docker got North Dakota on the board fist, netting his second goal of the season off an assist from Jake Sanderson at 10:07.
UND made it 3-0 in the second period, getting goals from Jackson Keane (his first of the year) at 6:28 and Tyler Kleven (his fourth) at 15:02.
Nebraska-Omaha pulled within two goals as Tyler Weiss scored at 17:09 of the second.
Jasper Weatherby added an insurance goal at 9:31 of the third, giving him a goal in five consecutive contests. The power-play goal was Weatherby’s ninth of the year and his sixth in the past five games.
Bernard-Docker assisted on Keane and Weatherby’s goals, giving him 10 assists on the season.
Adam Scheel returned to the lineup and finished with 24 saves for UND (16-4-1).