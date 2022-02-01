Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 2

BHS-JAMESTOWN GAME POSTPONED

The Bismarck High boys basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to weather.

The Demons and Blue Jays will play a doubleheader on Thursday, with the girls game tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.

BLUE HAWKS ANNOUNCE FOOTBALL RECRUITING CLASS

Three North Dakota players are among the 37 players announced as part of Dickinson State’s 2022 football recruiting class on Tuesday.

Amari Gilmore of Beulah, Jace Friesz of Flasher and Weston Kuhn of New Salem will join the Dickinson State program in the fall.

Gilmore, a 6-foot, 200-pound running back, was an all-region selection as a senior for the Miners.

Friesz, a 6-2, 180-pound quarterback, earned first-team all-state honors and led Grant County-Flasher to a pair of nine-man football playoff victories in the fall as the Storm advanced to the state semifinals.

Kuhn, a 6-5, 220-pound tight end, was named an all-state defensive player during his career for the Holsteins.

Coach Pete Stanton’s team is coming off a seventh consecutive North Star Athletic Association championship season in which the Blue Hawks went 8-0 during the regular season.

GRENSTEINER JOINS MYSTICS AS CO-HEAD SOFTBALL COACH

Kurt Grensteiner has been named the co-head softball coach for Bismarck State College.

“I am excited about Kurt’s knowledge and passion for softball,” said BSC Athletic Coordinator and Softball Coach Thai Haggin.

Grensteiner was the head coach at Bismarck High School, where he led the Demons to three West Region titles and four state tournament appearances. He was named the 2019 WDA coach of the year and has also coached the N.D. Elite and Northern Force softball programs and worked as an instructor at the Launch Academy in Bismarck.

The Mystics open the season on Feb. 11 against Dakota College-Bottineau in Minot.

