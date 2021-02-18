Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 19

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MANDAN VS. CENTURY GAME CANCELED
Friday night's West Region boys basketball game in Mandan between Century and the Braves has been scheduled.
The sophomore and junior varsity games also have been canceled. None of the games will not be rescheduled. The freshman game on Friday will be played.
Each team has one game left. Century will host No. 2 Minot on Tuesday, while Mandan travels to Jamestown.
LARKS ANNOUNCE TWO PLAYERS
Ethan Kleinheider and Ryan Curran will play for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.
Kleinheider, who plays college baseball at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, played for the Bismarck Bull Moose last summer. He hit .310 in 24 games with 25 hits and 19 walks, playing primarily shortstop where he had a .968 fielding percentage last season.
"My biggest strength is on the defensive side of the field. I’d rather make a great play than hit a bomb,” Kleinheider said. “I’ve told coach Will Flynt to put me wherever you need me to play and I’ll do the absolute best I can.”
Curran also played for the Bull Moose last summer. He's an outfielder and pitcher at the University of Montevallo (Alabama).
“My college coach put me on the Rapsodo device, and we learned that I have a super high spin rate," Curran said. "I was already an outfielder, but I became a pitcher from there on also."
The Larks are scheduled to open the season on May 31 at home against Willmar.
DOZIER RETIRES
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier has retired after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs, the Twins announced on Thursday.
Dozier played his first seven seasons for the Twins, who traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the deadline in 2018. He hit 20 homers and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Last year, Dozier signed with the San Diego Padres, was released before the pandemic-delayed season began and played briefly for the New York Mets.
The 33-year-old, drafted by the Twins in the eighth round in 2009, said during a conference call he eventually would like to go into the coaching side of the game.
Dozier made the All-Star team in 2015 and won a Gold Glove award in 2017. He hit 42 homers in 2016 and matched Rogers Hornsby for the second-highest single season total by a second baseman in major league history. The only Twins player to ever top that was Harmon Killebrew, who did so six times. Dozier's 28 leadoff home runs remain a club record.