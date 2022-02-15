Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 16

KITTNER, LITTLE, NELSON HONORED

Danny Kittner, Luke Little and Logan Nelson have been named to the 2021 Don Hansen All-America Team.

Kittner, who led NCAA Division II in receiving catches (128) and yards (1,723) and was second in touchdown catches (18), was named to the All-America first team.

Little, a senior, led D-II in TD catches (20) to go with 82 catches and 1,282 yards, and was named to the second team as a wide receiver.

Nelson quarterbacked the Marauders to an D-II-leading 356.6 yards per game. He broke all the single-season school records, including yards (3,732), touchdowns (41) and completion percentage (65 percent). Nelson was named honorable mention.

Kittner and Nelson will return for their final seasons in the fall for the Marauders.

