Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 15

HUNTSBERRY EARNS WEEKLY AWARD

University of Mary junior guard Kai Huntsberry has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division Player of the Week.

The New Orleans native averaged 19.5 points, 6 assists and 5.5 rebounds in leading the Marauders to a win over sixth-ranked Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and a victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday. He also made seven three-pointers on the weekend.

Huntsberry, who ranks fourth in the NSIC in scoring at 18.5 points per game, is the sixth Marauder to earn the weekly honor from the NSIC and first since Matthew Kreklow in December of 2019.

The 10-14 Marauders, who have won three in a row, close the regular season with games at MSU-Moorhead on Thursday before hosting Northern State on Saturday.

NDSU’S GRIESEL CITED BY SUMMIT

North Dakota State junior guard Sam Griesel has been named the Summit League’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The Lincoln, Neb., native averaged 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in helping the Bison to wins over South Dakota and Western Illinois.

The Bison (19-8) put their five-game winning streak on the line at home Thursday against Oral Roberts.

NCHC SPOTLIGHTS FRISCH, DRISCOLL

North Dakota’s Ethan Frisch and Zach Driscoll have earned weekly honors from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Frisch was named defenseman of the week. The Moorhead native logged 58 minutes, scoring two goals and earning one assist in the Fighting Hawks' sweep of Colorado College.

Driscoll was named goalie of the week after posting 24 saves on Friday and a 23-stop shutout Saturday in Grand Forks.

Up next for UND is a road trip to Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday.

NDSU COACHING CLINIC APRIL 8-9

North Dakota State’s football coaching staff will be presenting at the North Dakota High School Coaches Association coaches clinic April 8-9 at the Fargodome.

Also presenting will be former NFL head coach Marty Mornhinweg and NDSU graduate Jerry Rosburg, a former special teams coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Advance registration is $50, $75 at the door or $300 for a staff of 6-10 coaches.

Coaches can earn one graduate credit from NDSU for an additional cost of $75. Attendees can also watch the Bison practice April 8-9.

