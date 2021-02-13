Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 14

TAYLOR, BOBCATS TOP ST. CLOUD

Ryan Taylor broke a 2-all tie with less than 90 seconds left to lift the Bismarck Bobcats to a 4-2 NAHL win Saturday night.

The Bobcats gave up a 2-0 lead in the third period, but Taylor scored at 18:43 to make it 3-2. Taylor scored two goals in the game.

George Grannis sealed the win 12 seconds later with an empty-netter as the Bobcats improved to 15-10-1-3.

Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe also scored in the win for Bismarck, which hosts St. Cloud again Friday, Feb. 19.

Luke Gamer and Tim Piechowski each had two assists for the Bobcats.

In goal, Cameron Korpi stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

DELEGGE WINS 100F NSIC TITLE

Breena Delegge from the University of Mary claimed top honors in the 100 freestyle on the final day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference swimming meet in West Fargo on Saturday.

Delegge’s winning time of 51.83 also was a ‘B’ cut qualifying time for nationals, which will be held March 17-20 in Birmingham, Alabama. The NCAA field will be announced March 6.