Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
U-MARY WOMEN SHINE AGAIN
University of Mary women's track athletes posted six more NCAA provisional qualifying marks on Saturday, spread across two locations.
At the Marauders Winter Festival, D'Andra Morris set a PR in the high jump (1.69 meters) and also won the triple jump (12.19).
Cali Modglin's 5.64 in the long jump was a qualifier and winner.
Alexis Duscher won the 1,000 in a time of 3:15.49.
At the South Dakota State Classic, featuring D-I and D-II talent, Elizabeth Acheson (800, 2:12.56), Taylor Hestekin (1,000, 3:03.80), Bonet Henderson (200, 25.14) and Ava Grimm (600, 1:36.20) also picked up wins.
Bolibruch's effort was a qualifying mark. Along with her win in the 1,000, Hestekin's 4:56.85 in the mile was a provisional qualifier.
On the men's side, Jesse Kass qualified provisionally in the 5,000 at the SDSU meet. He crossed fifth in 14:28.57.
Brady Erickson led the way in Bismarck, picking up wins in the 200 (22.77) and long jump (6.69).
Other winners were Astley Davis in the triple jump (14.11) and Cory Myers in the 600 (1:25.50).
Next up for the Marauders is the Black Hills State Stinger Open Feb. 19-20 in Spearfish, S.D.
TAYLOR, BOBCATS TOP ST. CLOUD
Ryan Taylor broke a 2-all tie with less than 90 seconds left to lift the Bismarck Bobcats to a 4-2 NAHL win Saturday night.
The Bobcats gave up a 2-0 lead in the third period, but Taylor scored at 18:43 to make it 3-2. Taylor scored two goals in the game.
George Grannis sealed the win 12 seconds later with an empty-netter as the Bobcats improved to 15-10-1-3.
Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe also scored in the win for Bismarck, which hosts St. Cloud again Friday, Feb. 19.
Luke Gamer and Tim Piechowski each had two assists for the Bobcats.
In goal, Cameron Korpi stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced.
DELEGGE WINS 100F NSIC TITLE
Breena Delegge from the University of Mary claimed top honors in the 100 freestyle on the final day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference swimming meet in West Fargo on Saturday.
Delegge’s winning time of 51.83 also was a ‘B’ cut qualifying time for nationals, which will be held March 17-20 in Birmingham, Alabama. The NCAA field will be announced March 6.
Delegge’s win highlighted the Marauders’ fourth-place team finish, best in program history. U-Mary (514.5) trailed Minnesota-Mankato (1033.5), St. Cloud State (858.5) and Sioux Falls (767.5).
Also Saturday, Andrea Lee placed second in the 1,650 free in a time of 17:12.96.
In the 100 individual medley, Rylie Webb touched third in 59.80.
U-MARY TENNIS TEAM SWEEPS
The University of Mary women’s tennis team opened the season with a 7-0 over Minnesota-Crookston in Virginia, Minnesota on Saturday.
Tasha Dembo (No. 1), Yusra Hegy (No. 2), Kali Askvig (No. 3), Heidi Jacobson (No. 4), Samathan Purpura (No. 5) and Sarah Zielisnki (No. 6) rolled to singles wins.
In doubles, Dembo and Hegy, Kelsey Lajom and Jamie Stoppler and Jacobson and Askvig teamed for wins to earn the doubles point.
The Marauders are back in action Sunday morning, facing Bemidji State.