Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 13

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
DRAGONS EDGE U-MARY MEN
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Minnesota State-Moorhead remained unbeaten in Northern Sun men’s basketball with an 82-71 victory over the University of Mary on Friday night.
The Dragons outscored the Marauders 44-33 in the second half to improve to 7-2 7-0 in the NSIC.
Lorenzo McGee scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead MSUM. Bryce Insfeld added 18 points and Gavin Baumgartner 12.
Matthew Kreklow posted a double double for U-Mary (4-9, 4-7 NSIC) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Trever Kaiser added 14 points.
The two teams meet again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
NORSEMEN EDGE BOBCATS IN OT
Brett Chorske notched the game-winner at 1:05 of overtime to lift St. Cloud to a 3-2 NAHL victory over the Bismarck Bobcats on Friday night.
Ryan O’Neill evened it up for the Norsemen with a goal midway through the second period.
Bismarck had taken a 2-1 lead after the first period, getting goals from Grant Ahcan and Ryan Taylor after Nate Warner staked the Norsemen to an early 1-0 lead.
Paxton Geisel finished with 20 saves for St. Cloud. Cameron Korpi had 10 saves for Bismarck.
MURILLO, ZAJDZINSKI, SWIM TO WINS
Victoria Murillo and Abbey Zajdzinski swam to wins at the Northern Sun Swimming and Diving Championships at West Fargo.
Murillo logged a 4:56.55 in a victorious effort in the 500 freestyle. She captured her second NSIC championship in the event and set a team and conference record.
Zajdzinski picked up her second conference title with victory in the 200 the 200-yard butterfly. She posted a 2:05.06 for a U-Mary school record.
Andrea Lee placed second behind Murillo in the 500 free with a time of 4:57.70 to earn all-conference honors for the third time this season.
Rylie Webb set a school record of 1:05.79 in the 100 breaststroke while placing fifth.
U-Mary's 800 freestyle relay team of Lee, Mary Williamson, Breena DeLegge and Murillo finished third with a 7:44.99 effort.
Minnesota State-Mankato leads the team standings with 706 points, followed by St. Cloud State with 591.5, University of Sioux Falls with 556.6 and the Marauders with 366.5.
U-MARY VOLLEYBALL GAMES CANCELED
The University of Mary’s volleyball games scheduled for this weekend in Spearfish, S.D., have been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.
The Marauders were scheduled to play Chadron State (Neb.) and Black Hills State on Saturday.
U-Mary’s next scheduled games are against Williston State College and Montana State Billings in Williston on March 6.