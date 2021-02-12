Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 13

MURILLO, ZAJDZINSKI, SWIM TO WINS

Victoria Murillo and Abbey Zajdzinski swam to wins at the Northern Sun Swimming and Diving Championships at West Fargo.

Murillo logged a 4:56.55 in a victorious effort in the 500 freestyle. She captured her second NSIC championship in the event and set a team and conference record.

Zajdzinski picked up her second conference title with victory in the 200 the 200-yard butterfly. She posted a 2:05.06 for a U-Mary school record.

Andrea Lee placed second behind Murillo in the 500 free with a time of 4:57.70 to earn all-conference honors for the third time this season.

Rylie Webb set a school record of 1:05.79 in the 100 breaststroke while placing fifth.

U-Mary's 800 freestyle relay team of Lee, Mary Williamson, Breena DeLegge and Murillo finished third with a 7:44.99 effort.

Minnesota State-Mankato leads the team standings with 706 points, followed by St. Cloud State with 591.5, University of Sioux Falls with 556.6 and the Marauders with 366.5.

U-MARY VOLLEYBALL GAMES CANCELED