Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 13

MARAUDERS TOP HUSKIES, FINISH WEEKEND SWEEP

Make it three wins in a row for the University of Mary men’s basketball team.

The Marauders jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead and went on to beat St. Cloud State 90-77 on Saturday at McDowell Activity Center to complete a weekend NSIC sweep.

Kai Huntsberry led five Marauders in double figures with 20 points while grabbing four rebounds, two steals and dishing out nine assists.

U-Mary shot 56.5 percent for the game (35 for 62), including 53 percent (17 for 32) in building a 41-27 halftime advantage and 60 percent (18 for 30) in scoring 49 points in the second half.

Davids Atelbauers added 15 points while Kam Warrens and Matthew Johnson each added 13. Gertautas Urbonavicius posted a double double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

U-Mary improved to 10-14 overall, 9-10 in the NSIC.

Caleb Donaldson led St. Cloud State (9-16, 5-12 NSIC) with 21 points. Matthew Willert added 13 and Ryan Bagley 11.

The Marauders travel to Minnesota State-Moorhead on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season at home on Feb. 19 against Northern State.

MARAUDERS FINISH SEVENTH IN NSIC SWIMMING

The University of Mary women’s swimming team finished seventh at the Northern Sun conference meet in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Senior Andrea Lee set a school record in the 1650 freestyle, finishing second in a time of 17:03.39. It was the fourth all-conference honor of the season and the 13th of her career for Lee.

Allie Elliot finished 14th in the 1650 freestyle (18:53.54) and Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez 15th (19:04.82).

Breanna Lund finished 14th in the 200 backstroke in 2:11.17. Mikayla Brackin finished 23rd in the 200 breaststroke (2:34.03) and Sarah Dudley 24th (2:36.68).

The Marauders’ 400 freestyle relay team of Lee, Mady Scherwinski, Camille Merimee and Elliot came in 10th in 3:34.65. Korie Riely, Rachel Bailey, Marina Conde Revuelto and Lund came in 15th in 3:45.62.

U-Mary finished with 189 team points. Minnesota State-Mankato won the team title with 1,079.5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0