Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS TO RETIRE ULRICH'S NUMBER

The Bismarck Larks will retire Wyatt Ulrich's number at a game during the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Ulrich, who played four seasons for the Larks, is the team's all-time leader in runs, hits, RBI and walks. Ulrich, who will play college baseball this season at the University of Richmond, will be the first member of the Larks Hall of Fame. The Larks will also create a bobblehead in his image.

“No one represents the Larks and what we want to be better than Mr. Lark,” said John Bollinger, Larks’ chief experience officer. "Wyatt’s talent is amazing, but his character and work ethic are my favorite things about him."

NSA SEEDED SECOND IN 'B' TOURNEY

Lisbon is the No. 1 seed for the Class B state dual wrestling tournament.

New Salem-Almont is seeded second for the tournament, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Fargodome. The Holsteins face Carrington in the quarterfinals.

Matches start at 10 a.m.

Other quarterfinal matches include No. 3 South Border vs. Hettinger-Scranton, Lisbon vs. Northern Lights and No. 4 Velva vs. No. 5 Pembina County North.

