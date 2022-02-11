Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 12

MARAUDERS UPSET NO. 6 DULUTH

The University of Mary earned its best win of the season Friday night, knocking off No. 6-ranked Minnesota-Duluth 75-71 at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Marauders led 45-32 at halftime, but the 21-3 Bulldogs scored 23 of the first 27 points of the second half to surge into the lead.

Balanced scoring proved to be the difference as eight Marauders scored, while the Bulldogs did not have a point from a reserve player.

Kai Huntsberry topped the Marauders with 19 points. Davids Atelbauers added 13 points and iced the win with two free throws with four seconds left. Gertautus Urbonavicius added 11 points and Kam Warrens 10 for the Marauders, who host St. Cloud State today at 5:30 p.m.

MINOT NIPS BOBCATS

Holding a 2-1 lead into the third period, Bismarck allowed three unanswered goals to Minot to take a 4-2 loss at home Friday.

Quinn Rudrud scored 14:49 into the first period and Ben Troumbly scored in the second, but goals 1:08 apart early in the third gave Minot the lead, and they iced the game with a late empty-netter.

Oskar Spinnars Nordin took the loss for the Bobcats, stopping 21 of the 24 Minotauros shots he faced in net. Minot goalie Zach Sandy earned the win by stopping 33 Bismarck shots.

Bismarck gets right back on the ice against Minot tonight, with puck drop scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

S.D. POST DERBY SIGNS WITH BSC

Jordan Derby of Kyle, S.D., has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

Derby, a 6-foot-2 post, attends Red Cloud Indian School.

"She is a great addition to our team as she is a 6’2” post with great work ethic and positive attitude on and off the court," said BSC head coach Thai Haggin.

LEE PLACES SECOND IN 500 FREE

Andrea Lee from the University of Mary swimming team placed second in the 500 freestyle at the Northern Sun swimming championships on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lee’s time of 4:59.68 was her third all-conference performance of the meet and 12th in her career.

The Marauders are seventh with 142 points going into today’s final round of competition. Minnesota-Mankato leads the meet with 725.5 points.

