Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 11

MARAUDERS EDGE BEAVERS ON MAT

The University of Mary edged Minot State 18-17 at the MAC Thursday night in an NSIC wrestling dual.

Reece Barnhardt (133 pounds, 6-1 decision), Laken Boese (141 pounds, 5-3 decision), and Leo Mushinsky (165 pounds, 8-2 decision) earned decision wins for the Marauders.

Elsewhere on the scoresheet, Matthew Kaylor (197 pounds) won a 9-0 major decision that included a coaching misconduct deduction for Minot State and Max Bruss (174 pounds) won by technical fall (15-0, 7:00).

Mary's next meet takes place Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D., against Northern State. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

U-MARY’S LEE CLAIMS SWIM WIN

Andrea Lee of the University of Mary claimed her first Northern Sun conference title on the second day of competition at the NSIC swimming and diving meet in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lee, a senior from Moorhead, Minn., won the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:51.31.

The Marauders are in sixth place in the team standings after two days with 102 points. Minnesota State-Mankato leads with 511.5 points.

The Marauders' 400 medley relay team of Lund, Rylie Webb, Camille Merimee and Allie Elliot finished in 4:01.43 for 12th place.

CLASS B DUAL WRESTLING SET

Lisbon is the top seed for the Class B wrestling dual next weekend at the Fargodome.

The Broncos will open their tournament run against Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central.

Second-seeded New Salem-Almont faces Carrington, third-seeded South Border will be opposed by Central Cass, and fourth-seeded Hettinger-Scranton-Bison drew fifth-seeded Velva.

