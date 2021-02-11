Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 11

Ashton Kinnebrew of Century has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

Kinnebrew, a 5-foot-10 guard, was an all-West Region selection last year for the Patriots. She is averaging 12 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line for the top-ranked Patriots this season.

UND, KANSAS STATE RESCHEDULE GAME TO 2025

The University of North Dakota and Kansas State have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game from Sept. 12, 2020 to Aug. 30, 2025.

It will be the first meeting between the two schools and will be the 2025 season opener for both teams.

North Dakota has four non-conference games slated for 2025. In addition to the opener at Kansas State, UND will host Portland State, travel to Montana and host Valparaiso.

U-MARY’S LEE, MURILLO, DELEGGE EARN ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

WEST FARGO – Andrea Lee and Victoria Murillo earned all-conference honors in the 1,000-yard freestyle on the opening day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference swimming and diving championships on Wednesday.