Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 11

MUSTANGS, PATRIOTS TOP CLASS A POLLS
The West Fargo Sheyenne boys and Century girls remain atop the North Dakota Class A basketball rankings this week.
The Mustangs (16-1) got 17 of the 20 first-place votes, topping the boys poll with 97 points.
Minot (15-1) got the other three first-place votes, moving up one spot to No. 2 with 82 points.
West Fargo (13-2) slipped one spot to No. 3. Fargo Davies (11-4), unranked last week, moved into the poll at No. 4, with Jamestown (12-3) slipping one spot to No. 5.
Legacy (13-4) and Bismarck (12-4) received votes.
The Patriots (14-0) got 18 of the 20 first-place votes in the girls poll to finish with 97 points in the balloting.
Devils Lake (12-0) got the other two first-place votes and totaled 82 points. Fargo Davies (14-1) and Grand Forks Red River (13-3) followed as the top four teams were unchanged from last week.
Legacy (14-3) moved into the poll at No. 5.
Watford City (12-4) received votes.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
CENTURY’S KINNEBREW SIGNS WITH MYSTICS
Ashton Kinnebrew of Century has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.
Kinnebrew, a 5-foot-10 guard, was an all-West Region selection last year for the Patriots. She is averaging 12 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line for the top-ranked Patriots this season.
UND, KANSAS STATE RESCHEDULE GAME TO 2025
The University of North Dakota and Kansas State have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game from Sept. 12, 2020 to Aug. 30, 2025.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools and will be the 2025 season opener for both teams.
North Dakota has four non-conference games slated for 2025. In addition to the opener at Kansas State, UND will host Portland State, travel to Montana and host Valparaiso.
U-MARY’S LEE, MURILLO, DELEGGE EARN ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS
WEST FARGO – Andrea Lee and Victoria Murillo earned all-conference honors in the 1,000-yard freestyle on the opening day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference swimming and diving championships on Wednesday.
Lee and Murillo finished second and third, respectively, in the event. Lee finished in 10:12.51 and Murillo in 10:19.36. Augustana’s Taylor Beagle set a new NSIC record in winning the event in 10:10.03.
Lee's time is a new U-Mary school record.
Lee, a junior from Moorhead, Minn., is a six-time all-NSIC performer. Murillo, a junior from Cancun, Mexico, is an all-conference honoree for the seventh time.
The Marauders’ Breena Delegge also earned all-conference honors with a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 23.96. It’s the second all-NSIC honor for the sophomore from El Cajon, Calif.
The Marauders are in fourth place in the team standings with 97.5 points after the opening day of competition.