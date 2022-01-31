Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 1

BHS SOFTBALL COACH RESIGNS

Bismarck High softball coach Kurt Grensteiner has resigned after seven seasons.

Grensteiner had a record for 163-54 with the Demons, including runner-up finishes at the state tournament in 2017, 2019 and 2021. The Demons won the West Region tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Grensteiner was named the West Region Coach of the Year in 2019 and was the N.D. All-Star Coach in 2018 and 2021.

VERHAGEN WINS WEEKLY AWARD

University of Mary wrestler Jaden Verhagen has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division Wrestler of the Week.

Verhagen went 2-0 last week at 125 pounds, pinning previously unbeaten Jackson Stauffacher in the Marauders' win over Southwest Minnesota State. In their dual victory over Minnesota-Mankato, the Kaukauna, Hawaii, native defeated 10th-ranked Trenton McManus, 5-2.

The Marauders, ranked 20th in NCAA Division II, host Augustana Sunday at 2 p.m.

LARKS HOSTING FREE SKIING

The Bismarck Larks and 701 Cycle & Sport are teaming up to host a free community ski day at Huff Hills on Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

The event will feature 100 free passes, limit two per person, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To get a pass, participants need to go to 701 Cycle & Sport at 411 Fraine Barracks Road; find and scan the hidden QR code; fill out the form associated with the QR code and show a team member to redeem the passes.

UND'S GABER CITED BY NCHC

North Dakota's Riese Gaber has been named the NCHC Forward of the Week.

The sophomore from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, had two goals and two assists in the Fighting Hawks' 7-1 win over St. Cloud State on Friday.

Gaber's 11 goals and 26 points on the season are team-leading for UND, which hosts Nebraska-Omaha on Friday and Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.