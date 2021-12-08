Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 9

GROSS SIGNS WITH BSC SOFTBALL
Bailey Gross of Underwood has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play softball for the Mystics.
Gross was primarily a pitcher for Central McLean, but also played infield and outfield.
