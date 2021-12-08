 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 9

GROSS SIGNS WITH BSC SOFTBALL

Bailey Gross of Underwood has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play softball for the Mystics.

Gross was primarily a pitcher for Central McLean, but also played infield and outfield.

