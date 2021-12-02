Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 3

U-MARY FOOTBALL HAS THREE NAMED TO REGION HONORS LIST

After putting together an excellent season together, Danny Kittner, Luke Little, and Logan Nelson were named to the All-Super Region 4 teams. Kittner and Nelson were named on the first team and Little was named to the second team.

Kittner was further honored as the 2021 Super Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year by the Conference Commissioner's Association for D-II football. Kittner is the first-ever Marauder to win this award.

With their placement on the first team, Kittner and Nelson are eligible to be named as All-American honorees.

This is the first time that U-Mary has had three players earning All-Region honors. Previous players that found their way onto the All-Region list include L.T. Brown in 2009, Tyler Steffan in 2011, Troy Guptill and Grant Singer in 2013, and Elby Pope in 2014.

Super Region 4 consists of 35 schools that are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), Lone Star Conference (LSC), and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC). 18 players in all were named to the All-Region lists.

